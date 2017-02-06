Albert happy with role

By ISAAC LIRI

HE has never played a game for the Hunters but upon his return from a two-year stint with the Penrith Panthers, Wellington Albert, will be the second in command to Ase Boas for Michael Marum’s men this season.

Having to be named vice-captain is somewhat of a motivation for the 22-year-old to step up and lead, as he mentioned with honour thanking coach Marum and the Hunters management for instilling the trust in him to lead the side with Boas.

The Mendi, Southern Highlands native said he would take the opportunity as a challenge and provide necessary assistance when required, especially in the forwards.

“Playing the forwards, I will do my best to lead there but there are other senior mebers of the pack like Esau Siune and David Loko and we will all work together,” Albert said.

The former Penrith Panther squad member was just as surprised as anyone to be named as vice-captain despite that he said he was prepared for the challenging role ahead.

“I think I am ready, and I will help Ase lead and hopefully we can go further this year.

“We have a good squad, everybody is physically fit, mentally fit after weeks of training and I have faith in them,” he said.

Albert, who was part of the PNG Kumuls squad to the 2013 World Cup in England, said he had picked up a lot from his two-year stint with Penrith and would use that experience as the South Pacific Brewery-sponsored side enters its fourth conQueensland Rugby League Intrust Super Cup season.

“I learned a lot when I was with the Panthers down in Sydney and I will do my best to help lead as the new vVice-captain,” Albert said.

Coach Marum said Albert had leadership potential both on and off the field and believed that he would do a good job assisting Boas.

Like this: Like Loading...