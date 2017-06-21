Albert out, Kulu in

PAPUA New Guinea Hunters vice-captain Wellington Albert will miss Saturday’s round 16 game against the Northern Pride with youngster Muka Peter Kulu set to get his first run-on start in the front row in only his second Q-Cup game.

The changes were forced with Albert coping a one-game suspension for dangerous contact while reserve prop Enock maki was ruled out with an ankle injury from last Saturday’s 14-10 loss to the Tweed Heads Seagulls.

Hunters coach Michael Marum said the loss of two front-rowers had created the opportunity for 20-year-old Kulu, who played 12 minutes off the bench against the Seagulls.

“Wellington out will affect us but Muka will come in and do his best partnering Esau Siune in the starting front row,” Marum said.

Brandy Peter moves onto the bench. The SP-sponsored side had more bad news with veteran back-rower David Loko not considered for the Pride game due to illness while also nursing a bruised ankle.

“David hasn’t been able to train all week so he’s been given time off to recover.” Rhadly Brawa comes into the second-row.

On a brighter note, Hunters skipper Ase Boas will return to the five-eighth role after sitting out last round with an ankle injury.

“I am sure the boys will be motivated to have Ase back and with his direction and kicking in general and at goal, I’m sure that will give us more confidence,” Marum said.

The Hunters will be keen on erasing the disappointment of last week’s poor effort with a win over the Pride after a 26-10 win at the NFS in round nine.

The Hunters have also released squad members Ishmael Balkawa and Noel Joel after the pair breached club protocols after the Seagulls match.

Meanwhile, Hela Wigmen five-eighth William Mone, who was a member of the club’s pre-season group, has been drafted into the squad as halves cover.

The final 18-man side will be confirmed tomorrow before flying to Cairns the next day for Saturday’s fixture at Barlow Park.

Hunters: 1.Stargroth Amean 2. Bland Abavu 3. Israel Eliab 4. Adex Wera 5. Paul Wawa 6. Ase Boas (c) 7. Watson Boas 8. Muka Peter Kulu 9. Wartovo Puara 10. Esau Siune 11. Nixon Put 12. Rhadley Brawa 13. Stanton Albert; Reserves: 14. Sailas Gahuna 15. Willie Minoga 16. Lawrence Tu’u 17. Brandy Peter 18. Karo Kauna Jr 19. William Mone 20. Butler Morris

