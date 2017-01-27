Alcohol abuse must cease

ALCOHOL abuse is a contentious issue that poses many problems and challenges for families, communities and the country.

Among the leaders who have been gravely concerned about this issue is NCD Governor Powes Parkop whose populous constituency had seen an alarming increase in alcohol abuse in recent years.

Last year, Parkop proposed to amend to the Constitution to regulate the use of alcohol, saying the legislative change was necessary to allow police to, among other things, deal with people who disturbed the community when they were drunk and disorderly.

He echoed the sentiments of many citizens that alcohol abuse was the basis of bigger problems such as domestic violence, family conflicts and marriage breakups.

While we await the governor’s proposed amendment, it is well known that alcohol abuse is also rife among school children and other teens urban in Port Moresby and other urban centres.

Police in the capital city have reported cases of drinking sessions by male and female students that have resulted in violence and criminal acts such as rape.

They have warned that many teens are putting their lives in danger and their health at risk by drinking, smoking and behaving in disorderly and unlawful ways.

The introduction of lessons in schools about sensible drinking is an option that cannot be ignored by the relevant authorities. Lessons learnt in school about the good and bad aspects of drinking will help children in the later stages of their lives.

Every drink a person consumes adds up and over time it can have a bigger impact on his or her health and wellbeing. That is why it is important to stick to the sensible or moderate drinking guidelines.

The truth is that drinking alcohol is never going to be risk-free but regularly going over the sensible drinking guidelines can have a negative effect on your overall health.

Even if one doesn’t have a hangover, the alcohol they’ve drunk still has an impact on their system.

The liver processes alcohol and it can only cope with so much at a time.

Drinking more alcohol than the liver can cope with can damage liver cells and produce toxic by-product chemicals.

The more one drinks, and especially above the recommended limits, the greater the risk of developing serious problems. And remember, binge drinking can be harmful even though the weekly total may not seem too high.

Statistics released during an alcohol symposium two years ago showed the unrecorded alcohol consumption in Papua New Guinea is estimated to be 0.5 litres pure alcohol per capita for population older than 15 for the years after 1995 (estimated by a group of key alcohol experts).

The number of fatal road accidents in PNG has risen by more than 400 per cent between 1968 and 1978.

Post-mortem blood alcohol levels were above 80 mg% in 42 per cent of the victims tested and very high levels were found in a third of the drivers.

A study conducted in Port Moresby found that more alcohol-related accidents occurred at night and on weekends, particularly on pay weekends.

A post-mortem examination of the dead drivers in a study showed that 53 per cent had a blood alcohol level greater than 80 mg per 100 ml while 32 per cent had detectable blood alcohol but at a level less than 80 mg per 100 ml.

In 1991, 40 per cent of hospital admissions were alcohol-related.

A domestic violence study carried out by the Law Reform Commission found that 71 per cent of the women interviewed considered alcohol abuse as a major cause of marital problems. Of those who had been beaten by their spouse, 26 per cent related the incident to alcohol.

A recent paper suggests that it is quite likely that some of the renewed tribal fighting since the 1970s is alcohol-related. For example, alcohol-related traffic crashes, especially those resulting in death or injury, often result in tribal fighting between the clan of the driver and the victim’s

Most of the statistics are from five to10 years ago; just imagine what the statistics are for since 2010.

While businesses want to make money and the National Capital District Commission needs the goods and services tax to manage the city, there is a serious need to look at the cost of alcohol to the community at large.

Like this: Like Loading...