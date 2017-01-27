Ali Tuli’s self-sacrifice

By HENZY YAKHAM

A SELFLESS individual’s wish for two important infrastructure projects has transformed the lives of hundreds of people directly and thousands of others indirectly in the Imbonggu district of Southern Highlands.

Dressed in simple cut jacket and jean shorts he walks the streets of Southern Highlands capital Mendi and Ialibu station in his favourite blue thongs (flippers).

He is young, bright and a courteous young man who hails from the Kendal community in Ialibu Basin local level government area.

This is the story of Ali Tuli, who in the 2007 general elections made a highly calculated and risky political move when he led a small group of voters to support a candidate from the Mendi side of the Imbonggu electorate.

Tuli’s was a decision he maintains today that when considering qualities of electing national parliamentarians, it must be based on a candidate’s work experience, national and international exposure as well as ability to translate social-economic policies into practical/tangible development among the majority grassroots people.

With that firm conviction Tuli made a lifetime decision to “desert” his Kendal clansmen with small handful of supporters and secretly “sneak our votes out” to support current Imbonggu MP and Works and Implementation Minister Francis Awesa.

The most obvious question one would ask is, what did Ali Tuli get.

How was he rewarded for not remaining intact with his clansmen to support a candidate from Ialibu area.

Most normal people would expect that he’d be personally rewarded for his part in Minister Awesa’s first victory in 2007 general election and later in 2012 general election.

Instead of seeking personal reward, gain or benefit in return for his risky efforts, he opted to request for major community impact projects that would benefit his community and the public at large.

That is exactly what he did and upon Awesa’s appointment as Minister for Works and Implementation in 2011.

Ali Tuli made a personal request for the upgrading and re-gravelling of the Kendal-Kumbame-Pomboli road.

During that year, at a public gathering at Kokoga Kope, Awesa made an announcement for a local contractor to carry out the major road upgrading work.

During 2013, work on the K6 million road work was undertaken on the Kendal-Kumbame-Pomboli.

This road is an important route from Ialibu government station serving populated communities including Pilipili (3,000), Kambolge (1,000), Marapugl (2,000), Canaan (3,000), Yawalinda (1,000), Ponowi (7,000), Yamala (2,000), Kumbame/ Pomboli (2,000) and Kendal villages (5,000).

As well, the road provides as short cut route from Ialibu to Mendi instead of travelling all the way around through Walume government station along the Mt Hagen-Mendi Highlands Highway.

Government institutions in the area include Kendal primary school, Ponowi primary school, Ponowi health centre, Yamala elementary school and Marapugl elementary school.

As well, the electricity power supplies is connected to a number of Christian denominations in Ponowi and Kumbame areas and the Lutheran mission station at Kendal.

Since the road upgrading was carried and out electricity power supply connected into the area, there have been considerable increase in socioeconomic activities.

People have built permanent more houses, more agriculture and livestock husbandry, increased trade stores activities, trading, transport and other small to medium businesses.

This is a story classical example of what people can do to improve their livelihoods and standard of living in village communities provided they have access to important infrastructure like roads and complimented with electricity power supply.

Testimony to this fact is evidenced along the Pomboli-Kendal Kumbame road.

Prior to the road was upgrade in 2013 and electricity power supply connected into the area, there were nil or very little business, farming and other business activities.

It is a success story of what difference opening up more roads and connecting power supply to more areas can do.

Today people living in the area between Pomboli-Kendal-Kumbame are generally enjoying relatively a good life.

People in the area have seen physical changes in their everyday lives.

With the advent of upgraded road and 24/7 electricity power supply, there are positive and tangible changes to the quality of life.

It is also the story of Ali Tuli, a selfless young man who departed from the normal or ordinary to support a national leader who sees service delivery beyond politics.

“It is not about me and what I benefit personally or for my family, but all about what the community at large out there can benefit.

“I hope this small story of mine can teach someone, somewhere in PNG a small lesson, Tuli concluded.…

Like this: Like Loading...