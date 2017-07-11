Alkan praises Anderson for transparent overview

THE Papua New Guinea Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (PNGEITI) national secretariat has commended outgoing PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum executive director Greg Anderson for painting a positive picture of the industry.

Anderson, who has been at the helm of the industry peak body since 1989, said he was confident that the next resource projects would distribute prosperity to a much larger proportion of PNG.

He said in the chamber’s recent mining and petroleum review that for the first time, exports earned from the industry was more than K20 billion last year – of the total export worth K24.8 billion.

Anderson said mining ventures, and quantities of gas available, would see a vast increase in electricity generation. It means most people living in towns and some villages will have access to power in the next 10 to 15 years.

Head of PNGEITI National Secretariat Lucas Alkan said: “We are equally confident as Mr Anderson of a bright future the mining and petroleum sectors hold for the PNG economy. This is a good message for PNG from someone who knows better about the extractive industry.

“We (PNGEITI) are excited topromote transparency and accountability in mining and petroleum sectors through our EITI reporting process.”

Like this: Like Loading...