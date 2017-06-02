Alkan welcomes MRDC into stakeholder group

THE PNG Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative national secretariat has welcomed the Mineral Resource Development Company into its Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG).

Secretariat head Lucas Alkan said the MSG was the body overseeing and coordinating the successful and effective implementation of the global EITI standards in PNG.

The body will provide and establish a framework to promote collaboration and consensus.

The MRDC acts as a trustee shareholder for beneficiary landowners and provincial governments according to the provisions of the Oil and Gas Act and Mining Act.

“The MRDC joined the MSG in 2016 following recommendations in the PNG EITI Report 2013. As a result of increased engagement in the EITI process, MRDC provided data for the PNG EITI Report 2014,” Alkan said.

“Given the importance and value of the assets they hold for the people of PNG, we congratulate them for taking this step towards greater transparency.”

He said people should be aware of the processes and channels involved in the disbursement of resource benefits managed.

“One way MRDC can become transparent on how much it receives and manages is through its active participation in the EITI process as reporting agent as well as a MSG member,” Alkan said.

“Landowner concerns over benefits from resources are sometimes topical and as a result misunderstanding arises.”

