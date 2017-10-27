Allan plans agriculture summit for partners

The first-ever National Agriculture Summit will be held in Port Moresby next month, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Benny Allan says.

Allan, who made the announcement in front of key partners from both public and private sectors, said the summit would find the way forward for agriculture in Papua New Guinea.

“The important aspect of the summit is that we want to bring together all the key players in the agriculture sector,” he said.

“We want to bring the private sector and investors, financiers like banks and financial institutions, and key agencies of State into one forum.

“We can all discuss the issues and the challenges together, (and) come up with what is workable to unlock the huge potential in our country’s agriculture sector.”

Allan said the theme of the inaugural 2017 National Agriculture Summit to be held from Nov 13-6 is ‘Unlocking the Economic Power of Agriculture to Sustainably Grow our Economy’.

He said his department would come up with a roadmap to revive and revitalise the agriculture sector through empowerment of the private sector.

