Alleged airport robber in court

A MAN involved in the recent armed robbery of almost K2m at Jackson Airport appeared at the Bomana Committal Court on Wednesday.

Alex Una, 38, of Londari village in Rigo, Central, was charged with stealing, armed robbery and violence.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli read the charges and adjourned the case to Feb 15 for mention.

The court heard that Una had been an employee of Tropic Air Limited for the past eight years.

He was allegedly seen conducting meetings at his residence in Gerehu Stage 5 before the armed robbery on Nov 3.

It was alleged that after the meetings with his collaborators, he planned the robbery with some of his colleagues, including the security manager.

On Nov 3, it was alleged that collaborating staff played their roles as planned during the execution of the robbery.

The court heard that the arrival gate was left opened when the robbers arrived.

They allegedly went into the loading shed through the gate which was supposed to be locked when there was no flight arrival or landings.

They were allegedly signalled by Una and the security manager to the loading shed where they held up the pilot and the accounts staff using three pistols and walked away with six large packages containing K1.95m that was bound for a logging camp at East New Britain.

The court was told that they walked out the same gate to the car park and left in a vehicle. Una was arrested by police after investigation.

