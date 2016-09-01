Alleged trafficker to stand trial

By TABITHA NERO

HUMAN smuggling or trafficking is an international issue that is now happening in Papua New Guinea, senior magistrate Cosmas Bidar says.

He made the comment after committing a man to trial at the Waigani National Court for allegedly smuggling or trafficking two boys and 10 girls on July 30 last year, from Central to Chimbu.

“This is a classic case of human smuggling to make money by way of cheap labour or sexual exploitation,” Bidar said.

Willie Gare, 42 from Korokoa village in the Gumine district of Chimbu, was charged with human trafficking, rape and deprivation of liberty under Section 355, chapter 262 of the Criminal Code Act.

“It’s a rare case in PNG where people have been recruited through deception and for one purpose and that is to gain,” Bidar said.

The court heard the evidence was “overwhelming.”

Police alleged that on July 30, last year, two boys and 10 girls from Lealea and Boera villages in Central were recruited by Gare to perform the hula-hula dance at the opening ceremony of his guest house in Chimbu.

Gere allegedly told the parents of the group that he would be keeping them for only two weeks in Chimbu.

After the opening of his guest house, Gare allegedly used the girls to lure customers in and threatened them with a pistol when they refused.

It was also alleged that Gare raped one of the female victims.

Following complaints to police from the relatives and parents of the victims the group was rescued from Chimbu and arrived in Port Moresby on Nov 9 last year.

Magistrate Bidar told the court that since human smuggling was a worldwide issue, Parliament amended the Criminal Code in 2013 to include it as a criminal offence in Section 355.

He ordered that the matter return to court on Sept 29.

