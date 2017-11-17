Allen focusing to restore agriculture

AGRICULTURE and Livestock Minister Benny Allen wants to restore confidence in the agriculture sector, particularly the coffee industry by providing government support.

He visited the Coffee Industry Corporation headquarters in Goroka, Eastern Highlands.

Allan said that under the Alotau Accord II the government was prioritising agriculture in its plan.

He challenged the board, management and staff of CIC to help the farmers.

“You are not working in this organisation because you want employment. You have a duty to play in the best interest of farmers,” he said.

“Programmes and projects must produce results.”

Allen said all should work together in the next five years to change the lives of farmers.The government was fully aware of the contribution of coffee industry as well as the hardships it faced.

He said coffee contributed to foreign exchange, employment and income.

“The Alotau Accord II gives focus to increasing the revenue base for PNG by giving priority to drivers of key renewable and resource subsectors,” he said.

CIC chief executive Charles Dambui thanked the government for making available K5 million to help in addressing coffee berry borer.

Dambui said coffee in the past five years had generated more than K3 billion into the economy and it was important to re-strategise so that farmers get more into their pockets.

Like this: Like Loading...