Allocate funds to register under NID

ALLOW me space to suggest that the Next National Government should allocate a lot of funds for the whole population by each LLG area, district and province to register everyone under the National Identity card system.

This tasks must be allocated to each provincial administration and DDAs/LLGs to accomplish before the next election in 2022.

What is the purpose of the ward/village recorders if their work has not been used for the accurate update of the common rolls?

Link this database to the national electoral system and use the identity numbers for polling.

So that voters show their Identity cards to vote and this can be checked in the system to disallow double voting and those who wish to cheat.

The ID numbers can be entered in the polling papers and registered upon voting so that this system can enable all eligible voters to vote and won’t be denied their rights to vote their leaders in the next national election.

Concerned citizen

