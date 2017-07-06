Allowances paid, city to start counting

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says the allowances for temporary election workers in Port Moresby have been paid into their bank accounts and counting should start as scheduled today.

“Polling allowances for NCD temporary election workers have all been transferred into their respective accounts,” he said.

The non-payment of allowances last Tuesday caused a protest by the workers, forcing the deferment of polling to Friday.

Election manager Alwyn Jimmy said there were officials tasked to arrange the payment of allowances.

He was responding to questions on why he did not make sure that the workers were paid their allowances last week.

He said he was not a Section 32 officer who were responsible for such payments.

“There are other officers responsible for the allowances,” he said.

“I’m here to make sure that election is completed and the seats are declared.”

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi has warned candidates and supporters not to camp outside the counting venues.

He said it was why police had to move people away from around the Rita Flynn Complex because they were unnecessarily crowding the area and contributing to the traffic congestion.

He said it was part of the police operation order to clear the areas outside the counting venues.

