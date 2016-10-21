Alluvial sector showing potential

By MARK HAIHUIE

ALLUVIAL mining had contributed K356.3 million in revenue to the Government in 2015, and has vast potential to grow, according to the Mineral Resources Authority.

Deputy manager of the technical assessment branch Margaret Aulda said the revenue was sourced from alluvial mining which focused on the manual methods of panning and sluicing.

She said the sector could greatly increase its revenue generation with improved mechanised methods which would result in efficient mining.

“As per our records, alluvial mining generated K356.3 million revenue for PNG in 2015,” Aulda said.

“These figures are from gold exported.

“The Mineral Resources Authority believes that there is a potential to generate more revenue by mechanising the industry and increasing production.

“Alluvial mining is presently concentrated in Morobe in the Wau Bulolo areas. There are potential locations in Enga in the Kompiam area, Maprik in East Sepik, Alotau, Milne Bay and Ningerum in Western and in other parts of the country.”

Alluvial mining is reserved only for Papua New Guinea citizens through the Mining Act 1992 which only allows citizens to have leases for alluvial mining, according to the Mineral Resources Authority.

The first known alluvial mining occurred in the Milne Bay Islands in the late 1880s.

