Almandin wins cup

MELBOURNE: Lloyd Williams became the most successful owner of Melbourne Cup winners with Almandin (A$11) claiming Australia’s greatest horse race by a long head yesterday.

Almandin overcame a potent international challenge to beat the Irish stayer Heartbreak City, with Hartnell taking the minor placing.

One of Australia’s most successful businessmen, Williams has now figured in the ownership of five Melbourne Cup winners while jockey Kerrin McEvoy rode his second winner of the race.

Almandin started a well-supported A$11 chance and sat mdfield before joining a charge of horses at the home.

Hartnell surged to the front only to be challenged by Almandin with Heartbreak City making his run between the pair.

Heartbreak City ($19) went clear and seemed certain to hold on before Almandin raised one more effort to claim victory on the line by a long head.

Hartnell, the $5.50 favourite, couldn’t match the quinella pair but ran bravely to finish third, 4-1/4 lengths further back.

McEvoy was obviously ecstatic after the historic feat.

“Gee, he travelled well.

“How lucky am I mate?” McEvoy said.

“The elation, the elation is unreal mate.

“Been well prepared by Lloyd. He won in October there and got into the race and he just gave him a nice freshen up and typical of Lloyd, he knows what to do with these races.

“Just a dream race.

“Great to be part of it again. Second cup. I love the Melbourne Cup.”

Williams was emotional after the win as Almandin had come back from some serious injuries.

“This horse had a tendon he was broken down,” he said. “No, it’s quite emotional about this one.

“The boys have done a fabulous job with getting this horse back.”

Almandin was trained by Robert Hickmott.

McEvoy is the brother in law of last year’s winner Michelle Payne.

“It’s so exciting.

“My sister Kathy is due at home to have their fourth baby,” Payne said.

“Hopefully she’s held on because it’s ready to come any time soon. She’ll be so excited. What a finish.

“Kerrin is such an amazing rider. What a great ride it was.

“So exciting.” – 7sport

Related