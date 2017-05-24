Alotau to host national darts championships

PAPUA New Guinea Darts Federation (PNGDF) has endorsed the sleepy town of Alotau as the host of the upcoming national club championships in September.

PNGDF president John Kuaru said the championships would be held during the Independence weekend from Sept 8-18.

But Kuaru has stressed that all associations wishing to take part must affiliate with the national federation. The darts chief said there would be no registration on championship day.

The draws will be made before the games as per association registrations.

Kuaru also announced the deferral of the Champion of the Champions shootout by champion clubs.

Teams or players must also pay their fees into the PNGDF account at Westpac Bank, Waigani (account number 6004084585). Those wishing to confirm their attendance are asked to contact PNG Defence Force secretary Wilma Uiari or 73571133 or president Kuaru on 72982436.

