Alotau police yet to receive dinghy, says DDA official

THE chief executive officer of the Alotau District Development Authority Lindsay Alesana says a dinghy promised to police was taken back by the supplier because of a minor fault.

Alesana said the dinghy was bought two weeks ago but was taken back by Ela Motors to make some adjustment to the steering wheel.

“The DDA had committed K200,000 to help police curb law and order in the district and nearby places therefore we purchased the dinghy and a motor,” he said.

“Alotau police should receive the dinghy this week.”

Alesana was responding to comments by the provincial police commander Joseph Morehari that their plans to go after men involved in the killing of a policeman in Alotau recently could be delayed due to lack of logistics.

Alesana said: “We are concerned about the safety and security of our people and we will help police to boost their efforts and improve their work. Because crime is hindering development and progress in Milne Bay.”

He said they were willing to work with local communities interested in helping to address law and order issues in their respective communities.

