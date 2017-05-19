Alphonse named new head of PNG Ports

THE National Executive Council has confirmed the appointment of Stanley Alphonse (pictured) as the managing director of the PNG Ports Corporation Limited for three years. Board chairman Nathaniel Poya said the board has confidence in Alphonse’s leadership at PNG Ports.

He had the chief executive officer since April 2012.

“The board acknowledges that Alphonse represents the best combination of the required qualification, skills and port management experience for the role. Indeed Mr. Alphonse is ideally placed to lead the management of PNG Ports along its strategic path towards expansion of the ports infrastructure and oversee the implementation of major transformational projects for the company and the results are overwhelmingly evident,” Poya said.

Alphonse will join the PNG Ports board and management as managing director under the new management structure put in place by parent company Kumul Consolidated Holdings.

He had a combination of private sector business experience gained through his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He also served at the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission, where he rose to the level of executive manager Prices, Regulatory Affairs and Special Projects.

Alphonse is from Dokor village, Kundiawa in Chimbu, and holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, a Masters of Commerce (Applied Finance) from the University of Queensland and a Postgraduate Certificate in Public Sector Leadership and Management from the Australian National University.

