Alsop keen on more progress for HPS

By ISAAC LIRI

LOOKING forward to 2017, the High Performance Sport Papua New Guinea is pleased with the continuous support from the Government.

HPS PNG director Aaron Alsop said he was looking forward to another year of leading the PNG Sports Foundation’s sports enhancement arm, and expressed his delight in expanding the body with an objective to transform sport in the country.

“In relation to high performance, we are delighted with the support from the Government and the ongoing advocacy from our Minister for Sport Justin Tkatchenko through the allocation announced for high performance in 2017 of K6 million,” Alsop said.

He said the availability of funding this year would ensure that the high performance agenda for the country would proceed on effectively as the organisation continued the great work that was recognised and supported through the leadership of PNG Sports Foundation’s chairman Graham Osborne and chief executive officer Peter Tsiamalili Jr.

Alsop recalled the challenge set by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill in 2015 after the Pacific Games which was for PNG to perform offshore at the 2019 Tonga Pacific Games.

The prime minister confirmed the Government’s ongoing support of HPS PNG to continue, ensuring the delivery of high performance programmes, services and education throughout the four regions enabling the planning and preparations and ultimately the performance of PNG at the 2019 Games.

“This challenge is still at the forefront of our minds and we have the opportunity now to ensure that the ongoing capacity building, up-skilling of our local high performance support staff and structures sees that the legacy from the 2015 Pacific Games continues through to 2019 and beyond.”

Alsop shared his team was excited with the final plans now completed for the new High Performance Southern Region Centre of Excellence to be constructed in Port Moresby at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

“This is the way forward and the continuous support from the Government has been very much appreciated,” Alsop said.

