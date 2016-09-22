Alsop urges universities to embrace international meets

By ISAAC LIRI

HIGH Performance Sport, under the Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation, is doing all it can to enhance sport in the country and embraces moves that promote its ideals.

HPSPNG director Aaron Alsop said the inaugural International Day of University Sport (Idus) celebrated in Port Moresby this week was a step in the right direction and paved the way for enhanced sporting relations between PNG and international universities.

Alsop said Idus is a recognised event worldwide and commemoratinge the day would promote sport and education at the highest level.

He highlighted the importance of partnering with FISU, the governing body of World University Sports, to put PNG in a good position to create more opportunities for university athletes to participate in world university championships.

“There are a wide range of world university championships held annually PNG can compete in.”

Related