Alsop’s team gets involved in Games

By ISAAC LIRI

WITH the 7th PNG Games just around the corner in March, High Performance Sports Papua New Guinea will be playing a vital role in the Games for the first time.

Since its establishment before last year’s Pacific Games, the focus of HPSPNG has expanded and its deliverance has received massive positive feedback; but its engagement in the PNG Games is a target set up to achieve positive results for sports in general.

Director Aaron Alsop said there were two main ways in which HPSPNG would assist the PNG Games.

“One is that the host organising committee invited us to speak to provincial teams about how they should prepare for the Games, which we have to do neutrally, because we want to help all the provinces,” Alsop said.

“There have been a lot of provinces approaching us to run coach education, medical team training and overview of some areas of what we do in athlete preparation so they learn and understand the right techniques.”

Alsop said that HPSPNG did not have a role in running the Games but they would go to Kimbe to identify potential coaches to be part of their coach education programme and also potential athletes who reside in rural areas.

“We know that there are a lot of athletes that live in regional PNG that don’t get access to the services that we provide,” he said.

“We believe that if an athlete was given the same opportunity that is offered in Port Moresby and Lae, imagine the potential that would come through from that athlete to optimise the talent.

“As long as we see some capability in them to be a part of PNG sports for the future, then they are the athletes we want.”

Like this: Like Loading...