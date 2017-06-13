Alu hits out at election candidates

PORT Moresby city manager Leslie Alu has hit out at general election candidates and their supporters for continuing to put up posters and banners on public property despite being told not to.

“We told everyone concerned from the start on the requirements we expect from candidates and supporters concerning election banners and posters,” he said.

“We expected everyone to consider the safety, cleanliness and tidiness of our city.”

Soon after the writs were issued in April, the National Central District Commission announced that it needed to be consulted before election posters, banners and billboards were put up in the city.

The advice warned that posters, banners and billboards erected illegally would be removed at the owner’s expense.

“The notice clearly stated the desires of NCDC for the obvious reasons of safety and cleanliness for all in the city,” Alu said.

“But the situation has been one of defiance and carelessness on the part of candidates and supporters who in their own wisdom have proceeded to do otherwise.

“Our anticipation for public co-operation has not been forthcoming and we are left with no choice but to physically remove all election materials placed illegally in public places or on public property in the city in accordance with the notice.

“We will stick by what we expected from the public and anything considered illegal will be removed from within the city.

“I expect everyone to be mindful and observant of NCDC’s authority on this occasion of the national elections.”

