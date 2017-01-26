Always be mindful of give, take culture

I HAVE just returned from the village and it was exciting as usual.

There was a mud fight on New Year’s Day, and some small scale fireworks here and there the night before.

Some people pledged to kick old habits like smoking.

The other hot topic of conversation was the 2017 general election.

I come from an electorate which is a hotly contested seat.

The reason may be that the late MP and former speaker of Parliament Jeffrey Nape made some very unpopular decisions during his two terms.

The barter system of trade between tribes and clans has always been part of the lives of the people of PNG.

For instance, the famous Hiri trade between the Motuan people of Central and the people of Gulf is a classic example.

In this business, it is a two-way system.

Chimbu people use the term “nere tere” which basically translates to “kaikai na givim” or “ give and take” in Pidgin and English respectively.

Many Chimbu people would agree that the “nere tere” season had just dawned and will reach its peak in a few weeks.

This jargon “nere tere” is to a greater extent associated with politics, especially when candidates dish out favours (cash, animals, food, etc) in the hope of soliciting votes.

Western laws adopted by PNG would see “nere tere” as a form of bribery or enticement which can be contested in the court of law.

It is also up to the court to decide whether “nere tere” is customarily acceptable as in the barter system.

There is an interesting case here that a candidate in the previous election was treated the other way around.

He was given pigs and money by the voters to use in his election campaign. If the guy had won, would we call it “bribery” and take him to court?

The person is contemplating a third run in the polls but hasn’t repaid the pigs and monies from the voters, who are demanding repayment.

This “nere tere” culture is gradually creeping into other parts of PNG.

Candidates must be cautious of clever and cunning voters who play their games on candidates.

Candidates might “give” but they may not “get”.

This business will be here for a long time yet until the population is well educated and united as one PNG then people will begin to vote freely and without fear.

Let us hope for a fair and peaceful 2017 general election.

Balganemuge Noa Gam

Badili, NCD

