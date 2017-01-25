Ambition, passion should be lifelong

IT appears that most Members of Parliament aim for a posh retainer jobs in the twilight of their careers to put the icing on their careers.

Such ambitions and passionate zeal to serve the people and country to their last measure of mental and physical fitness are highly noble.

However, such lifelong ambitions and goals should have been set on a long path of exemplary conduct and performance of duties throughout ones private life, career and public life.

It should not be just a sudden impulse without having unconsciously set the foundation or earned the essential credentials for such a calling.

It therefore goes without saying that if one has some small secret ambitious aims for such high calling, they should ensure that their standing and duties in the community had been nothing short of admirable and exemplary.

And the appointments for these offices should be entirely on merit alone – the best person for the role who can achieve the best for the country and maintain the high decorum of the office.

As a necessary attribute, the person should be medically fit for the rigours of these tasks.

Regionalism should not come into it as such a person must eternally wear the PNG hat not some regional hats as they represent Papua New Guinea – not the Highlands, Momase, Southern or Islands region.

To look at the role in that light would clearly expose our regionalistic sentiments and feeble sense of national unity.

Furthermore, mere high educational achievements, political or any other connections alone do not necessarily make one a fit and proper person for certain highly-charged public offices.

PNGean

Manu, NCD

