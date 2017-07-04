Ambulance equipment given to Lihir health centre

THE Paile Health Centre on Lihir Island in New Ireland has received a new stretcher for its ambulance from Newcrest-Lihir.

Newcrest-Lihir projects specialist Clement Kaia said the occasion marked the beginning of the department’s community engagements and support for Lihirians, especially those in communities in Aniolam Island.

Kaia was accompanied by training officer Max Chris and emergency officer Julie Piong to present the stretcher to Palie Health Centre’s officer in charge, Julius Michel.

Michel thanked the company on behalf of the health centre for its assistance, saying it would go a long way in helping the people in Palie village and surrounding communities.

Like this: Like Loading...