Ambulance service signs new deal with government agencies

THE St Johns Ambulance is working with the Health Department, Papua New Guinea Fire Service and the Port Moresby General Hospital to provide a better and efficient emergency service.

Chief executive officer Matthew Cannon told The National that the ambulance service had signed an agreement with the three State agencies.

“Continuous communication is maintained with the police and Fire Services by having their radios in our operations centre,” he said.

“St John also works with police to improve community safety and provide medical support during high-risk specialised operations.”

Cannon said they hoped that by working with other stakeholders of emergency response, they would improve the ambulance service.

“Residents of the National Capital District can now contact St John Ambulance on the toll-free number 111, or emergency direct number 71111234 during an emergency and an ambulance will be dispatched to assist the callers.”

St John Ambulance is a statutory body established by the national Parliament in 1976 and has a responsibility to provide emergency ambulance service in Port Moresby.

It serves a population of 1.5 million and receives most of its funding from the National Capital District Commission, Treasury, Department of Health and various corporate and private donors.

