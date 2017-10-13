Ame reveals start date for K22 million market project

By ZACHERY PER

THE K22 million Goroka market development project is set to get off the ground in December, Goroka MP Henry Ame says.

He revealed this during the swearing-in ceremony of Goroka district development authority (DDA) on Tuesday.

The DDA members are Ame (chairman), Kessy Maliwe (president Mimanalo LLG), Pale Luwae (community), Caroline Wamiri (women), Hero Gahale (church) and chief executive Andrias Lulue.

Ame said the market was one of the impact projects of his district earmarked for immediate delivery.

He said K22 million earmarked for the project was parked in a trust account waiting for the tendering process to begin.

