Amean eyes No.1

By ISAAC LIRI

WHEN he replaced Adex Wera at PNG Hunters fullback in 2014, Stargroth Amean, pictured, impressed coach Michael Marum.

Last year he made his debut with the Papua New Guinea Kumuls at the wing where they defeated Fiji Bati in the Melanesian Cup, and due to injury, he spent the last quarter of 2016 outside the game recovering.

This year has brought new challenges for him and the Engan stands tall, geared up for another season with the SP Brewery-sponsored side.

“This year is a new season, I am looking forward to it and I am doing all I can to impress the coaching staff to earn a spot in the team,” Amean said.

Being around under Marum for a couple of years, Amean spoke of Marum’s tough discipline and standards that challenged him and the others to bring out that extra edge which they could not see without extensive additional training.

“I am just grateful that I am coached under Michael Marum.

“Our head trainer Solomon Kuliniasi also pushes us to the limit and that brings out the best of us. Without them we would not be here now,” Amean said.

The question of whom to play fullback this year is still pending with Marum.

“The decision will be on the coach, as for me, I am just ready to accept whatever decision that comes my way.

“As long as I get to play this year, I am satisfied,” he said.

Amean also acknowledged Bland Abavu who covered for him at fullback last year saying he did a great job in his absence.

“Bland is a good fullback too so I don’t expect to play fullback if the coach chooses him to play at that position.

“Adex Wera is also another great fullback we have so you can see that there a lot of good players in the team this year so I will be happy wherever coach puts me,” Amean said.

