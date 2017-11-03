Amean keen to contribute off bench for PNG

PAPUA New Guinea Hunters fullback Stargroth Amean says being named to play his first Rugby League World Cup match on Sunday is something he will cherish for the rest of his playing days.

The 84kg back was named on coach Michael Marum’s bench and will likely be used as a three-quarter substitute in the Kumul mentor’s game plan to handle the Irish Wolfhounds on Sunday.

Marum said his preference for a back reserve was to cover the backline from No.1 to No.5 after he used four rakes against Wales last week.

Amean said he was not worried about where his coach would use him as long as he got some game time and contributed to the team’s success.

“I’m just glad to be here and to be given this chance,” Amean said.

Amean first played for PNG in last year’s Pacific test against Fiji as a winger and has played in annual PM’s 13 matches.

The 26-year-old who has played more than 60 games for the SP PNG Hunters in the Q-Cup said he hoped his combination with halves Ase and Watson Boas would see him make a positive contribution to the side as it looks to secure a quarterfinal berth.

“To play for PNG is an achievement and an honour. I just hope I my part and help get us the win.”

