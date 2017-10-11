Amean ready, willing to earn strips at World Cup

BY MELTON PAIS

STARGROTH Amean maybe the country’s best local fullback but he is hoping to reach even greater heights for the Kumuls at the weekend’s rugby league Tri-Series in Fiji.

After having another strong season for the SP Hunters in the Q-Cup as well as a man-of-the-match performance in the Kumuls’ win over the Cook Islands in the Pacific test in May, the 26-year-old is excited about the prospect of taking on the Australians and Fijians in the Tri-Series on Saturday.

Amean impressed in the Kumuls No.1 jersey in May scoring two tries in his side’s 32-22 win over the Cooks at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

The former Port Moresby Vipers No.1 was the hero for the Kumuls, running in a double and saving another with a fine cover-tackle on his opposite number Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Both of Amean’s tries came from probing runs down the Kumuls left side and both times he created something from nothing, snaking through the would-be defenders to score.

Amean’s commitment to the cause cannot be questioned with the 183cm, 85kg back always willing to put his body on the line for the team.

The fact that he has been concussed on several occasions this year gives credence to his team first approach.

With a Q-Cup premiership under his belt and two test appearances as well as having played more than 50 games for the Hunters, Amean’s hunger for more rep footy is palpable.

“I don’t care whether I play on the wing, fullback or off the bench, I will take pride in representing my country,” Amean said.

Amean made his Kumuls debut in the 2015 Pacific test against the Fiji Bati at Parramatta Stadium in Sydney and although he had a quiet game that night PNG scored a memorable 24-22 win over their fellow Melanesians.

That was also the Kumuls’ first win on the road since their 30-22 victory over Tonga in St. Esteve, France, at the 2000 World Cup.

“It has always been my dream long before I joined the Digicel Cup competition that I would one day wear a Kumul jumper and I’m thankful to have played two tests so far but I can’t wait to play at a World Cup.

“I just count my blessing s and keep playing to the best of my ability and try not to let the team or the country down.”

When asked what was his next dream and aim after ticking this box, Amean said, “This is it. This is the jersey I always wanted to wear, nothing more nothing less.

“If I get a chance in Australia or Englandn to play for a club then I’ll consider that a bonus but I’m living the dream now.”

