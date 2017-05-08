Amend Act to stop MPs jumping parties

I WRITE to express concerns following recent media releases where the Registrar of the Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu was trying to correct Enga Governor’s switch to the PNC.

The National on Friday (May 5) had the leader of the PNC and Primer Minister respond saying it’s up to the governor to switch between parties.

The Registrar was wasting his time trying to pretend he is doing something.

He didn’t say anything when MPs who entered the parliament under the ticket of THE Party refused to move with their leader Don Polye.

The registrar should penalise these kinds of MPS who called themselves leaders but are not real leaders.

Changes must be made to the Political Parties Act so that leaders who get elected under one party and then when that party is not in government they should remain with their party leader and fall or rise with him or her.

Otherwise that piece of legislation is useless and should be thrown away.

It is useless because it has no teeth to bite faulty MPs too.

Say Kongs

Wabag

