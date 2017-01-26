Amend road traffic act: MP

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

TRANSPORT Minister Malakai Tabar has appealed to MPs to pass amendments to the Road Traffic Act 2014 so tragedies can be avoided.

Tabar called on the MPs to pass the respective Bills to amend the Motor Car Dealers Acts chapter 354 and repeal the Motor Traffic Act chapter 243, Land Transport Board Act chapter 245, Road Safety Act 1997 and the licensing of the Heavy Vehicles Act chapter 367. Tabar said those Bills were before Parliament.

He expressed his sympathies to the families of 15 people who died on roads over the last couple of weeks. A collision in the Northern province has claimed 13 lives.

Tabar said that there was lax and no coordination in the enforcement of road safety rules in the country, especially with heavy vehicles.

“We have neglected many areas of enforcing the process of checking on the use of heavy vehicles on our roads, he said.

“I expect all the MPs to vote for the Bills.”

Like this: Like Loading...