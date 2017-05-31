Amend voting laws

AFTER having come this far as an independent nation since 1975, PNG has not par well in terms of real development for the majority of its citizens.

Many places have yet to feel the impact of the presence of government and people both in rural and urban settings are just making ends meet day in and day out.

Key infrastructures like the national (Highlands) highway is in dire state for urgent repairs while the public service is inefficient and riddled with corrupt technocrats who pretend to put up a dignified diplomatic faces in public outings.

Now, the MPs and aspiring MPs are making a lot of noises and bringing out all the very best of ideas and visions to the simple voters in their quest for getting into Parliament.

Hence, irrespective of whoever that we vote in, they all become corrupt in the system.

So let us just simply change this system and to amend the laws to allow the people to vote for the PM every five years along with our governors and MPs.

Reformist-B Moil Kaupa

