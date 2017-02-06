Amendment law aims at recognising tax payers

PARLIAMENT has passed the Income Tax, Dividend (Withholding) Tax and Interest (Withholding) Tax Rates (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch told Parliament no Friday that the bill proposed:

An amendment to recognise taxpayers whose accounting periods do not follow the standard calendar year, but have approved substituted accounting period. This amendment clarified this unintended error;

An amendment to disassociate the imposition of the foreign contractors’ withholding tax rate of 15 per cent on the taxable income concept, and solely applying it on the prescribed foreign contract value. This amendment ensures it is consistent with the policy intent of the reform; and,

An amendment removing the reference to dividend payment received by resident companies from sources outside PNG. This amendment ensures the imposition of dividend withholding tax is only applicable to dividends paid to resident individuals, non-residents and trust estates.

