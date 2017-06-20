American Baptists start distribution of Bibles to city schools

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

MORE than 2000 Bibles were distributed to students and teachers at Gerehu Secondary School in Port Moresby yesterday by missionaries of the American Baptist church.

Education secretary Dr Uke Kombra when thanking the missionaries, said that Papua New Guinea’s Constitution is based on Christian principles.

“The distribution of the Bible will be carried out to all the secondary and high schools around the country,” he said.

“As you all know, the constitution of this country is based on Christian principles.

“The nurturing of our students with the Word of God is the way forward and must be supported at all levels of education.

“We must instil Christian principles and values through Christian education programmes to ensure that there is order and development to students in all aspects of life.

“A student who is nurtured well in all aspects of life will grow up to be peace-loving and a better citizen who will contribute meaningfully to the development of our country.”

He said Bible distribution was a gift that would make a life-changing impression on the lives of the students. “When the Baptist Church came to the Department of Education, our minister, Nick Kuman MP, agreed that this is the way forward.

“He acknowledged that we must have this programme that will roll out to all the schools in PNG,” Kombra said.

Missionary Alan Brooks said that due to the general election and school holiday, the team will go back to the United States and return in late July to continue distributing Bibles throughout the country.

“We have five containers coming in to Lae, a total of 330,000 Bibles,” Brooks said.

“We will continue to finish all the secondary schools (and) move to the primary schools, but that’s if only God gives us enough donations.

“There are 900,000 primary school students.”

