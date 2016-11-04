An award ‘for all refugees’

By GYNNIE KERO

KURDISH Iranian journalist Behrouz Boochani, who recently received a social justice award from Australia, has dedicated it to all refugees detained on Manus and Nauru. Radio New Zealand International reported that Boochani was recognised for reporting from detentionat the Diaspora Symposium, which was staged at the Parliament of New South Wales.

Boochani, who is one of the detainees currently held on Manus Island told The National last week that he dedicated the award to all, particularly to the women imprisoned on Nauru.

He was chosen despite the criteria requiring the award to be given to Australian citizens.

“I got this award from Diaspora Symposium because of my humanitarian and journalistic activities.

“I’m glad that I got his award, this award is not only for me, it’s for all refugees in Manus and Nauru prisons.

“This award also shows that we are human and the Australian government cannot sell us to PNG government because we will resist for our human rights.

“After working closely with Australian human rights advocates involved in protests, I realised that the leading figures were women. I asked myself the question: Why were women the majority in the fight for refugee rights over the last few years and why were women the pioneers in the protection of human values?

“I acknowledge the resistance of the women locked away on Nauru and have profound respect for them as role models.

“Over the past few years I have had limited opportunities to communicate with the asylum seekers on Nauru, but I have come to realise that the women imprisoned there are also pioneers in a new form of resistance. I hereby dedicate this award to all the women imprisoned on Nauru,” Boochani said.

Below is a letter Boochani wrote on Oct 21 this year on his Facebook page.

Manus prison: To the Australian people,

In the heart of the dark nights, I yell out through the mass of metallic and hard fences. Surrounded by agony and torture, I yell out right next to the tropical birds, thousands of kilometres

further away from the people’s world, in the heart of a remote island located in the corner of the vastest ocean. In the name of humanity and freedom, I yell out, in the name of all the values,

values which connect human’s dignity with peace. I yell out, a yell from the hell where people are tortured and systematically humiliated. A yell having the quality of those flowerlike ambitions when their petals are being plucked cruelly and a yell having the quality of a heart which has been crushed under the steel boots of politicians. Here is the hellhole Manus island.

Protecting the borders and saving lives from the dangerous sea journey are the excuses for this brutal policy.

After 40 months of implementing this policy, now it is time to impartially evaluate how it has been applied.

During this long period, the Australian government has been accused of human rights violations again and again by most of the credible international human rights organisations.

So far two people have lost their lives in Manus prison, and another died outside these fences when he was so tired from seeking justice. Two more people have lost their lives on Nauru. We have seen more evidence of rape and violence against women and children and more evidence of the suffering inflicted on people held in Christmas Island and onshore detention. At the same time, we have seen the cruel agony of those people living precariously in Australia on temporary protection and bridging visas who, like us, have no security for their future.

With the continuance of this policy, every day new cases of violence, abuse and unbearable suffering are being added to the list.

Unfortunately, the government still insists on pursuing this policy, accusing the people who speak out against it of exaggerating and inventing the damning evidence. But the government is lying.

And now we can see their plan clearly: they do not care that we [on Manus and Nauru] are refugees. They only want us to take their bribes and go back to certain danger, death and persecution. In response to overwhelming evidence of abuse, their only answer is ‘take our money, and go back to your country of origin.’

After 40 months—more than three years—no one has been settled on Manus Island. The few in Port Moresby are struggling to survive. Now several more of us have been attacked

by local people who do not want us here. Therefore we can only say that we are official hostages.

Saving people’s lives at sea is being used as a cover to implement this grossly inhumane and immoral policy.

Turnbull and Dutton claim they are on the side of compassion. But this policy has not had any achievement; it has just caused intense suffering and extreme agony for detainee asylum seekers, while pushing other vulnerable people into harms’ way elsewhere and damaging the reputation of Australia in worldwide public opinion.

True compassion comes not just when it suits political ends, but when it involves perspective-taking: recognising our shared humanity and imagining what you would have done in another’s shoes.

Now, more than ever, it is time for Australian people to yell loudly at the government to urge it to confess that the policy of Nauru and Manus resettlement has reached a dead end, and to urge the government to bring an end to this cruel policy as soon as possible.

Behrouz Boochani Manus prison 21 October, 2016.

