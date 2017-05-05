Analysing candidates standing in East Sepik

To be honest, of all the regional candidates, all the people of East Sepik have heard and know Allan Bird.

He will win the Regional Seat. He is my number one choice.

The people also have heard of Kenny Samuel. But do they know him? May be to some extent.

He is my number two choice.

I have heard of the other regional candidates but I don’t know them.

Any one of them will be my number three choice.

For the Maprik Open Seat, Gabriel Kapris has been around as member for a decade.

What has he got to show for the K100 million in DSIP Funds for the last 10 years he represented the people of Maprik?

For John Simon, the first time MP perhaps has done something for his people. But did we give him enough time to prove himself? In his last five years as Maprik MP, he did try his best to address some of the developmental issues affecting the district.

In my opinion, having compared the two hot candidates, I would rather give Simon a second term as MP to see if he can really deliver services to his people. He is my number one choice.

Now readers, from all that I have said, you be the judge. Search your heart, and vote wisely.

Ramsey Satbah

