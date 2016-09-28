Anarchy reigns at Gordons market

THERE is a very big problem at the Gordons market and surrounding area.

Just last Saturday (Sep 24), I witnessed some of the most horrific crimes in broad daylight.

Around 7am, there was an armed holdup in a small wholesale right adjacent to the Jade Island Trading (formerly Tan Trading) which is opposite the bus no 7 bus stop.

After a couple of minutes, petty thief gang members who regularly snitch valuables from the public in that area, seriously and grievously wounded an elderly lady while she was sitting inside the bus at the bus terminal that commutes towards Erima and stole all her valuables.

Not long after that, different members of the same petty thief gang mentioned above held up another woman who sadly didn’t have any valuables in her bags but nevertheless was wounded.

At 9oclock in that same morning, the crime wave just escalated to an unimaginable level.

Drunken gang members just roamed freely wielding violently sharp objects and threatening, chasing and violently removing personal property from anyone who happened to be well attired and seemed to have a little money in their pockets or and especially if she was a young women; honestly it was worse than a riot scene from a movie.

To make matters worse, just after 9am or so, another armed robbery nearly occurred at Jade Island Trading (formerly Tan Trading) which was foiled due to the quick intervention of the staff of that establishment. In all these situations I can tell you that there was no police officer present, no semblance of authority, no hope of government/administrative intervention; it was like there was no government at all and we were in a state of anarchy, it was like the closest place to hell.

This is an irony because, Gordon Police Station is just 15 meters away from these locations, the Gordon police barracks is just five meters away, a five-minute drive to the National Parliament and Waigani and another five minutes’ drive to the Jacksons International and Domestic Airport.

To add salt to injury, the petty thief gang members are well known faces around the area and are very roughly dressed.

They are hooligans who share cigarettes and betel nut with the Gordon Police Station officers and when they are arrested, they just get assaulted by the detaining then released without any rehabilitative measures imposed in the hope that they discontinue from their activities.

The trading shops and businesses in the Gordon market area spend way above and beyond their means to protect and preserve their properties by paying taxes, employing Papua New Guineans, donating cash and kind on many occasions to those residing around the Gordon Area.

Such criminal occurrences are not necessarily reported to the police station because most times there are no officers serving the police counter; and if they are serving the police counter there is only one officer who can only record the incident and wait while the culprits are gone.

However, if you offer to buy the officer receiving your complaint a soft drink then somehow other officers miraculously appear and offer assistance.

The list of problems, irritations and mal-administration of police duties and state interventions just goes on and on.

The blame for this totally anarchy at Gordons market be put squarely on the police hierarchy and the state.

It seems that the police officers residing at the Gordon Police Barracks always turn a blind eye on criminal activities right at their door step and should be disciplined and even sacked from the force.

The Government should intervene and conduct an investigation into the increasing crime rate in the Gordons market area and the non-performance of the Gordons Police Station commander and his officers.

Brian Lora

Boroko, NCD