Angau centres get donation from Soroptimist

THREE centres at the Angau Memorial Hospital were recipients of donations by the Soroptimist International Lae chapter to help support the work they do.

The Soroptimists last Thursday presented three cheques for K1000 each to the Cancer Centre, Well Women’s Clinic and Family Support Centre to support them in their work.

Soroptimist International is a long time partner of Angau Memorial Hospital, supporting these three centers in healthcare delivery.

President Rahab Warra said the gesture was part of their contribution to the nation with the focus on the medium development goal of improving access to quality healthcare for the people.

“Men and women from all over the country are coming to Angau to access services in these three centers so as an NGO, we try to build that partnership to support the services that the Government is providing with what we can,” Warra said.

Soroptimist national representative Kylian Kenni-Naeman encouraged the staff of the centers to keep doing their great work.

Hospital chief executive office Dr Christopher Kenyhercz said every donation, whether big or small, went a long way in assisting the hospital.

“The hospital appreciates all the assistance it gets to make the services better for those who access them,” Kenyhercz said.

Hospital board member Nellie McLay, who is also a Soroptimist member, thanked the organisation for the assistance given to Angau every year.

