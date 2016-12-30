Anglicare director supports adult literacy

By OGIA MIAMEL

ALL Papua New Guineans must be literate to benefit from the development and change that is taking place in the country, Anglicare PNG Inc. national director Heni Meke says.

He said at a recent literacy training graduation for 80 adults and school drop outs at Anglicare Workforce Training skills centre.

“There is a lot of need out there, providing literacy we know that almost 60 to 70 per cent of the population is illiterate and when you see all the developments out there you also want to be part of those developments,” Meke said.

“The literacy programme is a bridge between the informal and formal so from that we want to make that connections, believe in yourself, we can make it, but don’t look at the negatives and blockages, age is not a difference too.”

Corporate manager Collin Andamale said Anglicare had bigger plans to upgrade the centre as a training institution but needed commitment, resources and time to achieve it.

“We can introduce more courses come next year so that we can move things forward,” he said.

“We are not here to stop but we will continue, basically, this is a process that we will eventually get to be registered as a training institute. But we can’t go ahead and register ourselves unless we show the officials that we have facilities, subject and subject content.”

Andamale said the graduates were the first batch to graduate under the phonics and basic computing training.

“This came about because they want to ensure the literacy graduates continue to move forward by taking these two courses. We are planning to introduce a certificate course on accounting. This is one of the many things we are planning to look at next year so there is a bright future ahead of us,” he said.

