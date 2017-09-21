Angry relatives set up roadblock claiming police officer shot boy

By Rebecca Kuku

RELATIVES of a boy allegedly shot by police in Enga last month have blocked the road from Wabag to Pogera, police say.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki told The National yesterday that he was aware of the situation and that the Enga police were monitoring the situation.

“The Wabag-Pogera road had previously been closed for two weeks in relation to a tribal fight but was lifted on Tuesday,” he said.

“However, just after the roadblock was lifted, a truck belonging to a logistics firm was burned.”

He said the roadblock this time had been set up by relatives of a boy allegedly shot by a police officer last month.

Baki said the relatives had demanded that the police officer who shot the boy be arrested and charged.

However, Baki said investigations into the shooting of the boy were still being carried out.

Baki also said people needed to understand that no one had the right to block roads or hold others to ransom. “The road is there to link you to the rest of the country. It also brings goods and services to you,” he said.

“We are aware of the incident and will take disciplinary actions against the officer once investigations are completed.”

