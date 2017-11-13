Anis appointment seen as an honour

ON behalf of the people of Jiwaka and Chimbu, we thank the Judicial and Legal Service Commission for confirming Thomas Anis as one of the judges for this country.

Justice Anis is someone who is very humble.

He has worked very hard since being admitted as a lawyer many years ago.

The recognition is well received and fully respected.

The families and tribes of Nondugl stand together to congratulate you on your appointment.

God bless you Justice Thomas Anis.

Mosko Wiri Ngamb

Nondugl, Jiwaka

