Anti-Corruption Activist and intending candidate for the NCD regional seat, Noel Anjo, was arrested after his nomination yesterday.

Anjo was accused of defamation of character of NCD assistant election manager Roselyn Tobogani and her electoral officers in a petition and on his Facebook posts and was taken to the Boroko police station for questioning but was not charged and later released.

Anjo said he had never mentioned her in any of his petitions.

