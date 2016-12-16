Announcement no guarantee cost of services will change

I REFER to a recent Nicta (National Information and Communications Technology Authority) media announcement regarding the introduction of 4G internet service in the country by Telikom soon.

In addition the announcement this week by Telikom sister company DataCo on the expansion of Seabed Optic fibre international links to Australia, Guam and United States cannot go unabated.

All this sounds good news for internet users having quality high speed service, however, having said that there was no mention of the cost of internet services after these improvements.

Will the cost of internet service be reduced as it is already the highest compared against all third world developing countries?

Telikom boasts that it has already reduced internet rates by a massive 60 per cent but we all know that the rates are still double to that of other neighbouring countries in the Pacific like Australia, New Zealand and Fiji among others.

I believe that so long as Telikom and DataCo have the same boards and managements, internet rates in the country will still remain high for many years to come.

Internet User

Boroko, NCD

