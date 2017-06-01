Annual agro innovative show a hit among students

School students came in huge numbers to the National Agriculture Research Institute’s annual Agriculture Innovation Show (AIS) this year to learn as much as they could on agriculture.

The AIS is a NARI information and knowledge sharing event for all stakeholders in the agriculture sector including students.

School students from various primary, secondary and technical schools in the Lae and Markham area of Morobe filled the Bubia showground in their different uniform colours, holding exercise books containing questions they were tasked to find answers to.

It was like going on a treasure hunt, visiting stalls and watching demonstrations.

The first to get the answers learnt something new and it was up to him or her to divulge that information to their peers.

The students came from and in between Omili in Kamkumung to Malahang and Markham along the Highlands Highway.

The Information and Knowledge booth located in one of the NARI tents was a good place for the students to start. Some would timidly ask their questions while others preferred to seek the answers from the various books, posters, pamphlets and flyers on the subject matter to find the answers themselves.

Most primary school students were asked by their teachers to find scientific names of food and cash crops while the higher level schools were after historical significance or analytical studies of certain crops.

Added to the increased number of students were 3rd year Agriculture students from the University of Technology who were engaged by NARI to do a survey on the show itself.

At the booth, there were also posters of traditional vegetables, crops, fruit and nuts and their nutritional status which complemented the Indigenous Vegetables Project display and drew many students. Among the posters were scientific names of the various foods.

The AIS continues to be a major hub for general information on agriculture as it continues to bring the whole sector together for one day, where young minds are inspired by the work of agencies, businesses and farming communities.

