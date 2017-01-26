Another Biyama in rugby

By ISAAC LIRI

JUST like her elder brother, Marie Biyama, loves rugby union.

The lass from a mixed parentage of Western and Gulf provinces, is the younger sister of Pukpuks forward Gabriel Biyama and she talks about him as the inspiration to play rugby union – and sevens.

“I was inspired to play this sport when I saw my brother Gabriel and then I started playing some years back, I think in 2008,” Marie said.

The 16-year-old never expected the opportunity to be included in the Palais training squad as they gear up for the HSBC Rugby 7s tournaments of Sydney next month and Hongkong in April. But because she is a natural speedster Palais coach John Larry did not look over Marie’s ability as speed is important in 7s.

“Our youngest player is Marie, she is only 16years old and she is one of the raw talents which we have identified and included in the squad. She is a bonus to the side with her speed and we hope she produces a lot for the team,” Larry said.

The Grade 10 student of Caritas Technical Secondary School told The National that she never played 7s apart from 15s. With the opportunity to represent the country and gain experience given toher, she said it was important to balance her studies and sport, something she picked up from her elder brother.

“Gabriel represented the country in rugby and did well in school and that is something which I see as an example which I can follow.”

As a member of the Harlequins female side in the Capital Rugby Unionin the recent past, the confidence of the youngster has grown as she sets her sights in a spot in the national side. She is yet to play an international game.

“I was supposed to go with the side to Fiji for the Oceania Championship last year but I withdrew because of school and now I’ve been given another chance,” Marie said.

In the meantime Marie is training with the rest of the Palais at the Bava Park in Port Moresby.

She admits that training is tough but appreciates the privilege of learning from experienced players like Debbie Kaore, Kymlie Rapilla, Joann Logona and Lynette Kwarula.

