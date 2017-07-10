Another election bright idea

IN complimenting all opinions on a possible failed 2017 election and an emphasis on the NID system, common roll, national statistics, economy and other national issues raised in the daily newspapers recently, I wish to present a national central eectronic system to the PNG government.

In fact I’d done a personal research on the subject since 2014 and had developed a basic concept that I call Kingdom Electronic Triangle (KET) .

The concept I anticipate to be an all in one solution.

I am appealing to the relevant government authorities to please give me an opportunity to present the concept for the good of this nation.

I can be contacted on this gmail –kawaslewa@gmail.com

J. Samuel

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...