The answer to our social issues lies within ourselves

I REFER to the reports in our daily papers regarding the on-going violence against women in Papua New Guinea.

This issue has been an agenda of the national and Christian community, preached on the streets by many concern organisations, groups and individuals.

These groups must work together to identify the root cause and establish an alternative solution to completely stop the problem.

The Government has done more than enough to address the issue and other social problems.

It is partnering with churches and spent millions of kina to deliver social services, assuming that physical services will change the lives of people, but nothing seems to have changed.

They have been falsely misled to believe that the 400-year-old KJV Bible that is placed at Parliament House will automatically transform the lives of people but nothing changing since its inception.

This country has been repenting every year, but the people are still miserable as they were last year.

However, the source or answer is within us. It is a spiritual illness which can only be transformed for the better by the word of God if the truth is being preached.

The physical services cannot drive out the evil from the hearts of people, (1 Corinth 8:8).

The media reports of Christians and church leaders, anointed by God to teach and mentor people to be good citizens but involved in evil activities and charged by the court system is an evident proof.

The Christians selling and chewing betel nut in public places in NCD is another evident proof of stubborn heart, not discerning wrong and right. The word Christian means to live a righteous, holy, peaceful life in obedient to the word of God every day.

This is an incurable disease which has taken root within the hearts/minds of the people, and cannot be transformed by physical services, development or laws imposed.

These core parts of human beings are subject to the word of God which created them, and nothing else of this world can change them.

The powerful Word of God is the only solution to change or transform the minds/ hearts of the people. The Word of God must be preached purely without compromising with politics, customs, traditions and cultures of earthly kingdom.

‘’If they had known my secret thought, then they could have proclaimed my message to my people and could have made them give up the evil lives they live and the wicked things they do’’ (Jeremiah 23:21-29).

“I will give you a new heart and a new mind. I will take away your stubborn heart of stone and give you an obedient heart. I will put my Spirit in you and will see to it that you follow my Laws and keep all the commands I have given you’’ (Ezekiel 36:26-27).

Anointed Christian

Port Moresby