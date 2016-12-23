Antelope 7 appraisal well reaches 2127 measured depth

THE Antelope 7 appraisal well in Gulf, which is within the Petroleum Retention License 15 (PRL15), has reached a 2127 measured depth, according to InterOil.

InterOil released the information after being advised by Papua LNG operator Total E&P PNG Limited.

InterOil in a market release noted that the measured depth was below rotary table (MDRT) and has not intersected the Antelope reservoir.

“The well is designed to provide structural control and reservoir definition on the field’s western flank.

“It has a proposed total depth of around 2300 meters (7545 feet) MDRT and is located about 1.45 kilometres west-south-west of Antelope 5.”

InterOil holds a 36.53 per cent interest in the well.

Total E&P PNG Limited has a 40.12 per cent interest, Oil Search has 22.8350 per cent, and the remaining 0.5000 per cent is held by minority parties.

Like this: Like Loading...