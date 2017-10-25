Anti-doping course for Kumuls

THE Papua New Guinea Sports Anti-doping Organisation (PNGSADO) in partnership with Sports Drug Testing International (SDTI) based in Sydney, Australia, conducted an anti-doping education session for the Kumuls and support staff earlier in the month in Port Moresby.

The session was conducted by three ‘Play True Pasifik’ anti-doping educators, Dr Bernie Amof, Mr Ilaita Gigimat and Richard Ora.

With them was PNG Olympic Committee’s Oceania Sports Education Programme (OSEP) coordinator Ms Alurigo Ravusiro.

It covered, their rights and responsibilities in relation to anti-doping, what to expect when required to undergo an anti-doping test, how to maintain “whereabouts” information to avoid sanctioning, advice on medications, supplement risks and illicit drugs; and lists of prohibited substances and methods.

Prior to the Queensland Cup grand final, both Ase Boas and Bland Abavu from the SP Hunters were tested and cleared of any performance enhancing substances.

The PNGSADO wished the Kumuls the best in in their World Cup campaign and to promote the “say no to drugs” message.

