Anti-doping message passed on to trainers

A group of 50 athletes and 22 athlete support personnel took part in the first Oceania Regional Anti-Doping Organisation’s (ORADO) Play True Pacifik educator training course in Port Moresby.

They represented va’a, shooting, cricket, athletics, volleyball, golf, table tennis, basketball, karate, judo, powerlifting, netball, paralympics, boxing, swimming and triathlon.

The course ran from May 25-27, and included the sports representatives on the final day of the programme which was held at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

Natanya Potoi-Ulia, the executive officer of ORADO, led three days of facilitation skills training while imparting anti-doping technical knowledge supported by local facilitation experts.

There were 17 trainee educators from the PNG Sports Foundation and the PNG Olympic Committee who took part in a rigorous programme.

